The U.S. Immigration and Customs Department, or ICE, has often faced flak for its strong-arm tactics as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Calls for its abolition resounded once again, over the manner in which it arrested a man and his daughter.

This unfolded at the Seattle international airport.

As passengers were set to board an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, Ricardo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Mejia, were arrested by masked ICE agents dressed in plain clothes.

Officers were seen struggling with at least one person on the ground.

In one of the videos, a woman is heard screaming that her daughter is being taken away even though she has a work permit.

An eyewitness who saw the chaos recalled that this initially looked like a kidnapping because the ICE agents did not identify themselves.

On its part, though, ICE defended its action.

According to the agency, the father-daughter duo, who are Mexican nationals, were arrested for allegedly overstaying their visas.

Additionally, Sofia Mejia could be charged with assaulting a federal officer for reportedly hurling hot coffee at the ice agents.

However, their lawyer asserted that the father-daughter duo had no criminal record and had sought asylum in U.S. having lived there since 2015.

Also, Mejia had filed for adjustment of her status after marrying a U.S. citizen.

Now, the videos of their arrest sparked outrage.

Visuals showed protesters with placards that read, 'ICE out of Washington' and 'Abolish ICE'.

Protesters walked inside and around the airport chanting 'ICE out now'.

Condemning this incident, Washington's Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson observed that ICE is totally out of control.

He demanded its abolition and stressed that there is no justification for brutality.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines as well as the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, revealed that they weren't given advance notice of the ICE action.

The airport operator emphasised that the arrests were distressing not just for the family but also for other passengers.

Now, protests originally erupted against ICE across America earlier this year, after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot dead by ICE officer Jonathan Ross on January 7.

The outrage intensified as another U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, was gunned down by ICE agents at point-blank range.

In February, Trump removed U.S. border patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who emerged as the figure of the immigration crackdown.

The use of brute force by ICE became a flashpoint in the midterm polls as well.

For instance, voters in Minneapolis left 'I voted' stickers at memorials for Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Even as Republicans faced a humiliating defeat in the midterms, there has been no letup in the immigration crackdown.