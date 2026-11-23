Jensen Huang is tantalisingly close to returning as Nvidia CEO, at least as per the prediction markets. Huang resigned on November 12 as his extramarital affairs came to light, including one with Alice Huang, a tech executive and alleged Chinese spy. After a couple of statements from US President Donald Trump expressing support for Jensen, the prediction markets in the past 24 hours have been favouring him to return to the top role in the AI chip firm he co-founded.

How prediction markets rate Jensen Huang's chances

Across the two biggest prediction markets, Kalshi and Polymarket, the implied odds of Huang returning as Nvidia's chief executive rose sharply on Monday (Nov 23), lifting him into second place. Arm CEO Rene Haas is the only executive ahead of him.

The jump followed Trump's latest Truth Social post, in which he said he hopes Nvidia's board rehires Huang.

Kalshi shows Jensen rising

On Kalshi, the question is "Who will be the next CEO of NVIDIA?". It covers the next permanent chief executive named before January 1, 2029. It has drawn over $40 million in trading volume.

Rene Haas leads at 22 per cent. Huang is at 15 per cent, up five points in a day, having briefly touched 17 per cent after Trump's post.

Ian Buck, Nvidia's vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing, is close behind at 14 per cent.

Also read: Investigation reveals social media campaign to promote Nvidia chip sale to China

Polymarket's bet on "Next CEO of NVIDIA?"

Polymarket's question on next Nvidia CEO has drawn over $7 million in volume.

Huang's odds there climbed from about 9.4 per cent on Monday to about 18.9 per cent, a whisker behind Haas at 19.1 per cent.

Ian Buck is at around 12 per cent, and Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer and interim CEO since Huang's exit, at around 8 per cent.

Johny Srouji, Apple's chief hardware officer, Marvell CEO Matt Murphy and former Apple CEO Tim Cook are in the single digits, while AMD CEO Lisa Su is at about 1 per cent.

A separate Polymarket contract, which counts any formal role at Nvidia rather than just the top job, gives Huang a 37 per cent chance of rejoining the company by the end of 2027.

Kalshi puts the odds of Nvidia announcing its next permanent CEO before April 1, 2027 at 63 per cent.

The Nvidia board still says no to Jensen