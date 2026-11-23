Telegram founder Pavel Durov has taken a humorous dig at Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), joking that the game's lead characters, Jason and Lucia, cannot realistically run a criminal operation without using Telegram.

In a post on X, Durov pointed out what he called the game's biggest missing detail. His remark crossed a million views and also caught the attention of X owner Elon Musk, who responded with a laughing emoji.

“The least realistic thing about GTA VI is that Jason and Lucia run a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group,” Durov wrote.

GTA 6 features fictional messaging app

The game includes a fictional messaging application called WhatUp, which resembles Meta-owned WhatsApp. It allows characters to communicate through their smartphones as part of the game's digital world.

Durov's joke also drew attention to Telegram's association with concerns over the misuse of messaging platforms for illegal activities.

Telegram has faced criticism over the alleged use of its channels and groups for illegal activities. A 2024 report by the New York Post highlighted several channels allegedly linked to criminal activities, including child sexual abuse material and terrorism.

Durov himself faced legal action in France in 2024. French authorities charged him over allegations that inadequate content moderation on Telegram had allowed illegal activities to flourish.

In September 2024, Telegram revised its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, saying it could share suspects' IP addresses and phone numbers with law enforcement agencies in response to valid legal requests.