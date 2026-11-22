A British endurance swimmer and UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh completed a 15-kilometre (9.3-mile) swim in the Strait of Hormuz over three daysand highlighted the "devastating environmental consequences of war" on Saturday (Nov 21). He called for the waterway to be reopened and the pollution in it to be cleaned up. Pugh has previously undertaken high-profile swims in Antarctica, the North Pole and the Red Sea to advocate for rivers clean enough to swim and fish in safely.

Pugh swam in parts of the strait close to Oman's coastline over three days in the past week to publicise his message. On Monday, when he was just half an hour in the water, an oil tanker was struck a few kilometres away. Other attacks occurred during his swims that left vessels ablaze. He completed a total 15-kilometre (9.3-mile) swim, starting from the Musandam Peninsula and rounding part of the Cape of Hormuz, both located in Oman. Iran is on the other side of the strait, which is 39 kilometres across at its shortest span. For Pugh, however, the Strait of Hormuz is much more than a strategically important shipping corridor. He described it as an exceptionally beautiful marine ecosystem that is home to several species of wildlife.