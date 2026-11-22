India has not asked Nepal to allow military aircraft to use its airspace through the Bagdogra entry point, government sources said on Sunday (Nov 22), rejecting media reports that such a proposal was under discussion.

“No such demand has been made,” sources told WION, dismissing claims that New Delhi had approached Kathmandu for permission to route military aircraft through the entry point.

The reports came ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s two-day visit to India, with air connectivity expected to be among the subjects discussed by the two neighbours.

The distinction is between civilian and military flights. Media reports had suggested that India was seeking access through Nepal’s airspace for civilian aircraft flying to and from Bagdogra airport in West Bengal. This was linked to discussions on reciprocal air connectivity. But sources said no request had been made for military aircraft.

Shah’s first visit to India as Prime Minister

Shah is in India from November 22 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took office in March 2026, making this his first visit to India as Prime Minister and his first bilateral trip abroad.

The main talks are scheduled for Monday. Shah will meet Modi for delegation-level discussions and is also due to call on President Droupadi Murmu. The Nepali delegation has 34 members, including Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.

Projects expected to feature in talks

The two governments are expected to discuss trade, transport, investment, energy and infrastructure. They are also set to inaugurate completed projects in the energy and connectivity sectors and lay foundation stones for new ones.

Education, healthcare, agriculture, sports and disaster management are among the other areas where agreements are expected.