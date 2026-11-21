Iran's army said on Saturday (Nov 21) that its air defences damaged a US F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf on Friday night, forcing the pilot to land at an airbase in the region. US Central Command has rejected the account outright, saying no American jet was attacked. This comes as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz keep climbing.

What Iran says

The Iranian Army's Public Relations Office, as reported by state-owned Tasnim news agency, said in a statement that domestically developed air defence systems detected an American F-16 over the Gulf. The Air Defence Force tracked the aircraft and fired a missile, which it says exploded near the jet and damaged it. The pilot, according to the army, aborted the mission and made an emergency landing at a nearby airport. Iran did not name the airport.

Separately, the IRGC said its air defences intercepted and struck a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz, which it says takes the number of American drones it has destroyed to 58. The IRGC said its Aerospace Force used a new air defence system, tracking the unmanned aircraft while monitoring aerial movements over the waterway.

What Washington says