Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are officially married. The singer and the musician exchanged vows in Palm Springs, California, on November 21, in an intimate ceremony attended by their loved ones.

The wedding comes years after their relationship became public in 2021. Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus, were among the attendees at the ceremony, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Although the pair kept their wedding arrangements largely private, photographs and videos from the occasion have surfaced online.

Miley Cyrus gets emotional during wedding vows

As per pictures and videos from the ceremony, obtained by TMZ, Miley was wearing an elegant wedding gown featuring an open back, long sleeves and an extended train. The singer and her husband stood beneath an arrangement of white roses, while Morando opted for a classic black suit.

One particularly emotional moment captured Miley reaching for a handkerchief to wipe away her tears before reading her wedding vows from a folded white note card. The ceremony reportedly took place near a swimming pool, with a floral arch serving as the backdrop.

Another video reportedly showed the wedding officiant adjusting the microphone for Morando as he prepared to deliver his vows.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to Maxx Morando

The celebrations began a day before the wedding, with the couple hosting a rehearsal dinner for their family and friends on November 20.

Miley's stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, reportedly shared glimpses of the gathering on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures featured a table decorated with red flowers, while another offered a look at the dinner menu bearing the initials 'M+M'.

Page Six also reported that Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, attended the wedding alongside his fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley. Miley's mother, Tish, was also spotted arriving at the venue earlier on Saturday.

Miley and Maxx's relationship

Miley and Maxx's relationship dates back to 2021. The two reportedly met through a blind date before making their first public appearance together at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles in November that year.

Speaking to British Vogue in May 2023, Miley revealed, "We got put on a blind date," before explaining, "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’ "

Their romance gradually developed, although both largely avoided discussing their personal lives in detail.

Morando, who plays drums for the rock band Liily, has also collaborated with Miley professionally. He contributed to her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation and later worked on her ninth album, Something Beautiful, including producing several tracks and writing its title song. He has also been involved in her 10th album, Bass Persuades.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus opens up on family feud rumours with dad Billy Ray and mom

The couple announced their engagement in December 2025, following a proposal during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, the previous year. Miley first sparked engagement speculation when she appeared wearing a diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In a July interview with Wonderland Magazine, Morando recalled how he planned the proposal. He explained that the couple had discussed marriage before travelling to Japan, making it difficult to surprise Miley.

"We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could," he explained.

He eventually proposed in a secluded garden at their hotel. Recalling the moment, Morando said, "I was sweating. I could feel my heart pounding. You grow up as a kid watching the movies where the guy gets on one knee and does the whole thing, and you know that’s what you’re supposed to do. But then you realize, ‘Okay, I literally have to get on one knee.’ I didn’t want to f--- up and fumble or drop the [ring]."