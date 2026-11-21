Mexican special forces on Friday (Nov 20) nabbed one of the FBI's ten most wanted fugitives, only to spend the night fighting their way back out of the city where they found him. Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, the man Washington knew as "El Chapo Isidro," was taken into custody in Guasave, Sinaloa, and flown to Mexico City.

The defence ministry said the operation was carried out by "elite military forces" who used "stealth and surprise" to reach their target, with American help. The ministry announced the arrest on X. It did not say which US agency assisted.

The capture is a major breakthrough for Mexico’s military and a welcome triumph for the FBI, which had chased Meza Flores for more than a decade.

Who is El Chapo Isidro? : A $5 million name

Meza Flores heads the Meza-Flores criminal organisation, better known as Los Mazatlecos, which operates out of Guasave. The FBI wanted poster offering $5 million for information leading to his arrest accuses him of being "allegedly responsible for the possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States."

He was indicted in 2019 on drug trafficking and firearms charges, and again in 2012 on trafficking counts. A 2013 US Treasury statement described his outfit as locked in "an extremely violent turf war" with the Sinaloa Cartel, then run by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who is now serving time in an American prison.

How the military came under attack

The ministry said its forces "came under attack with gunfire and explosives" as the operation began. Militants threw up roadblocks across several municipalities near the arrest site.

Absolute chaos broke out at Kuroda Park, where a Liga Mexicana game between Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave had started at 9:30 p.m. EST. Videos of the chaos show fans jumping over the barriers as Mexican security forces and cartel fighters traded gunfire near the stadium.

Inside a city under lockdown

Talking to CNN, one resident who was out running errands when the shooting started described how the town came apart. Armed men had taken over private hospitals, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity, and convenience stores and petrol stations were being torched.

"I had to take shelter inside some shops that pulled down their security shutters well before closing time," he said. "People are still trapped inside. Just meters away from where I was, a convoy of heavily armed civilians passed by, firing shots."