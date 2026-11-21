US Central Command announced on Saturday that the blockade imposed by the United States on Iran has completed 130 consecutive days and praised the performance of US armed forces in implementing the tough measures aimed at preventing Tehran from exporting crude oil.

Sharing a video of its operations in a post on its official account on X, US Central Command said that members of the US armed forces are enforcing the blockade “with exceptional focus, determination, and professionalism.” The video caption read, “America’s blockade remains ironclad.”

The command added that the blockade has prevented the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from exporting crude oil valued at billions of dollars.

The US does not currently see the need to carry out major military operations against Iran, following US President Donald Trump's remarks about pushing for an end to the conflict with the Islamic Republic.

Iran calls US blockade ‘act of war’, rules out shipping enriched uranium

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that Iran considers the US economic blockade an act of war and will take whatever measures are necessary to break it. He also said that Iran would not hand over its enriched uranium stockpile.

Speaking to Iranian media, Gharibabadi said Tehran would take all necessary steps to overcome the US blockade. He also reiterated Iran’s position that its enriched nuclear material must remain inside the country.

“The foreign minister’s firm position is that enriched materials will under no circumstances leave the country,” he said.

Gharibabadi said nuclear negotiations had yet to begin and that technical issues could be discussed if talks resumed. He said Iran remained in contact with mediators, including Qatar, through in-person meetings and virtual discussions to explore whether diplomacy could be given another chance.

He confirmed that a Qatari delegation had visited Iran for talks.

IRGC chief visits ‘missile city’, says more to come

The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said actions against the country’s enemies were only beginning during his visit to one of the force’s missile cities, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

“What happens to the enemy is just the beginning,” Ahmad Vahidi said during the visit, according to a video published by Tasnim, a news agency affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards.

Tasnim said the footage showed Vahidi’s first visit to a Revolutionary Guards missile city. ‘Missile City’ refers to an underground missile facility at an undisclosed location.

“The Aerospace Force is ready to carry out the orders of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces in all areas of its mission,” Majid Mousavi, commander of the Guards’ Aerospace Force, said during the visit.

‘Iran military says stronger than ever, ready to respond’

Iran's military is stronger than before and would respond immediately to any new military offensive without limiting its operations to a specific geographic area, an army spokesman said on Saturday.

“We are considerably stronger than before, and any new aggression will face a decisive, immediate and effective response from the armed forces. Our defence will not be limited to any specific geographical area,” Mohammad Akraminia said during visits to military units in southern Iran.