A former defence secretary who served in the first Trump administration has said the US-Iran war, which has entered the ninth month, may not just drag on into the new year but could also continue further till 2028 or 2029.

Former Defence Secretary Mark Esper told US publication The Hill that he supports President Donald Trump’s strategy of economically strangling Tehran to get concessions about its nuclear ambitions, but added that it will take time.

“It takes a very patient, disciplined strategy that’s internationalised … You slowly choke out the Iranians so that they eventually come to the negotiating table in a credible way,” he said.

“Well, it’s definitely gonna go into 2027 … the question is, does it roll into 2028 and even 2029? Right, and it all depends on the strategy,” Esper said on the Hill’s broadcasting partner NewsNation.

Esper backs Trump’s strategy of economic blockade

Esper said he backs the strategy of “economic blockade” of Tehran that President Trump is pursuing.

He emphasised that the strategy seems to be working, citing high inflation in Iran and the considerable drop in Iran’s currency, Rial.

“It’s just gonna take a long time,” Esper said.

The Iran war turned out to be a major issue for voters in the midterm elections, where Democrats secured a sweeping victory and took control of both chambers of the Congress.

Trump’s deputy Vice President JD Vance placed the blame for the GOP’s midterm losses on the war, saying, “The reason we lost is the war.”

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” he added. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

‘Vance clearly does not support the war fully’

However, during a press conference following Trump’s trip to China, Vance deflected a question of whether the war was worth the GOP’s losses, saying, “The president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again.”

“The goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we should be doing. It’s the biggest state sponsor of terrorism,” said VP, adding that his “job is to support the president of the United States.”

Referring to the differences in the Trump administration over the Iran conflict, Esper said Vance “clearly” does not support the war “fully the way the president would expect.”

He also agreed with Vance’s initial assessment of the midterm results, saying, “It was very clear that the two top issues for the reason why Democrats came out and many Republicans either stayed home or voted for the other side were affordability and the Iran war.”

‘Losing both the house and Senate means the Trump agenda is…’

Esper cautioned that “losing both the house and Senate means that the Trump agenda is largely dead, at least in domestic policy.”

“There’ll be constraints placed on him from a foreign policy perspective,” he added.

Trump began military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 in tandem with Israel and initially said the duration of the conflict would only be a matter of weeks.