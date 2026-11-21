US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 21) said he wants a permanent agreement with Iran that prevents the country from developing nuclear weapons, warning that Washington will not accept a deal that leaves Tehran with the ability to build an atomic arsenal. "I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, reiterating his position on negotiations with Tehran.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said regime change in Iran had never been a particular priority for him. He described the attacks on the country's senior leadership as a major shift for Tehran, while referring to its new leadership as "more rational".

However, he also questioned whether Iran could be trusted to honour an agreement, accusing the country of repeatedly entering into deals and subsequently breaking them.

Trump links Iran deal to fuel prices

The US President's latest comments follow his visit to China, after which he renewed his criticism of Tehran during a press conference on Friday.

Trump argued that Iran was interested in reaching an agreement but had so far failed to offer terms that Washington would accept. He also linked the future of gasoline prices in the United States to the outcome of negotiations.

"The prices of gasoline now, that also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they've been doing for 51 years. No longer 47. People talk 47. It's 51 years," Trump said.

He went on to accuse Tehran of misleading people for decades, saying, "They've been bullsh***ing people for 51 years."

Netanyahu reportedly pushes for fresh military action

Despite expressing interest in a diplomatic settlement, Trump has continued to take a hard line on Iran's negotiating position.