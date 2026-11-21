Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran have begun a new chapter together, and their wedding celebrations have now brought some of the biggest names from the entertainment and cricket worlds to Chennai. Following their intimate wedding in Greece, the couple hosted a grand reception at ITC Grand Chola on November 21. Making a striking appearance together, the newlyweds were seen arriving in elegant outfits.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's first public appearance in Chennai

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have made their first public appearance together in Chennai following their wedding in Greece. The couple attended their wedding reception on November 21, marking their first appearance together at a public celebration in the city after exchanging vows earlier this month.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi sends heartfelt message to Anirudh and Kavya Maran

The photographs released by Sun News capture the couple together at their wedding reception. Their appearance marks a special moment following their destination wedding earlier this month.

Kavya Maran exuded elegance in a red floral lace two-piece set, while Anirudh Ravichander sported a maroon embroidered bandhgala outfit and completed the look with trousers.

Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran make first public appearance in Chennai after Greece wedding

Who is expected to attend Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran's reception?

The wedding reception of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran has generated considerable buzz, with several prominent personalities from the film industry, cricket fraternity and political circles expected to be part of the celebrations. Names such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Allu Arjun and A. R. Rahman have been doing the rounds in connection with the guest list.