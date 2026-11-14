/Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran make first public appearance in Chennai after Greece wedding

After their intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 11, newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran returned to Chennai, making their first public appearance together after the wedding. The couple was spotted at the airport on Saturday, and since then, several pictures and videos of their arrival have surfaced online.

Ahead of their grand wedding reception, the couple is now ready for another round of celebrations, scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. The event is expected to draw several prominent guests from the worlds of politics, cinema, cricket, and business.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran return to Chennai after their wedding

The newlyweds made their first public appearance in Chennai after their intimate wedding in Greece. Anirudh and Kavya were spotted together at the airport on November 14 as they returned home following the celebrations. Several photos and videos of the couple leaving the airport quickly surfaced on social media.

The music composer and businesswoman coordinated in black outfits, completing their looks with sunglasses and face masks, covering their faces.

About Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding

The couple tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 11, surrounded by close family and friends. The celebrations began with a traditional engagement ceremony on November 10. Anirudh later shared the couple’s first wedding photograph on Instagram, captioned: “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11.”

For their big day, Anirudh wore an ivory embroidered kurta with a matching veshti and a long jacket, while Kavya wore a blush-pink embellished lehenga with statement jewellery. The event was attended by several well-known personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Rajinikanth, who shares a close bond with his nephew Anirudh, marked the occasion with lively dance moves to "Manasilaayo", the title track from the 2024 film Vettaiyan, which Anirudh composed. In the viral video, the veteran superstar is seen donning a black tuxedo. However, in the wedding photo shared by Anirudh on Instagram, Rajinikanth wore a white dhoti with an off-white shirt, keeping his look minimal yet traditional for the family occasion.