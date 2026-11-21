A 25-year-old man from India’s southern state of Telangana was killed in a four-vehicle collision on the highway in New York after the car he was driving struck a deer and got disabled. The deceased, identified as Saiteja Eeramalla, had gone to the United States for higher studies and had secured a job just a week before the accident.

As per reports, Saiteja was driving when a deer suddenly crossed the highway in Montgomery County’s Canajoharie. His car hit the animal and became disabled in a traffic lane, following which vehicles coming from behind collided with it.

Saiteja Eeramalla, a native of Munugode in Telangana, was residing in Utica, according to the New York State Police.

The accident took place on November 18 at around 6:34 pm (local time) on the eastbound stretch of the Interstate 90 Thruway in Canajoharie, said a New York State Police press release.

According to the police investigation, Saiteja’s vehicle struck a deer and became disabled in a travel lane. An eastbound cargo van coming from behind subsequently crashed into the stationary vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction collision involving two more vehicles.

Saiteja sustained severe injuries in the crash and was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in the area, where he was pronounced dead. He is survived by his parents, Eeramalla Prasad and Srikanya.

A passenger travelling in his vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition. A passenger in the cargo van was also taken to St Mary’s Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

After the accident, all eastbound lanes of the Thruway between exits 29 and 28 were closed for the investigation and reconstruction of the collision. The lanes were reopened hours later.

Moments later, an eastbound cargo van approaching from behind hit his stationary vehicle. The collision triggered a chain crash involving two other vehicles.