Jennifer Lopez has reflected on one of her recent film disappointments, admitting that she had hoped for a much bigger response to Kiss Of The Spider Woman. The actor believes the 2025 musical adaptation did not reach enough viewers and could have benefited from a stronger marketing campaign. JLo recently expressed her disappointment with the film's theatrical performance and said she would have liked a larger promotional budget.

Jennifer Lopez reflects on Kiss Of The Spider Woman's box-office failure

Jennifer Lopez has addressed the underwhelming theatrical performance of Kiss Of The Spider Woman, suggesting that its marketing efforts could have been stronger. During her conversation on The New York Times' Popcast, the actor discussed the film while reflecting on projects that did not turn out as she had initially expected.

"I would have liked to have had a bigger marketing budget for 'Kiss Of The Spider Woman,'" Lopez said during the interview. She also felt that the film did not receive enough attention from audiences. "I think it was under-seen, and I also had higher hopes for it when I first started the project. It was such a great role for me," she added. While Lopez expressed her concerns about the film's promotional push, she did not publicly name a particular studio in her remarks.

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How did Kiss Of The Spider Woman perform at the box office?

Directed by Bill Condon, Kiss Of The Spider Woman arrived in theatres in October 2025. The musical drama reportedly had a production budget of approximately $30 million but managed to earn less than $1.8 million worldwide.

The film opened with approximately $891,046 over its first weekend, falling short of the expectations surrounding the project. Its performance was particularly disappointing after it attracted some early awards-season attention following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025.

All about Kiss Of The Spider Woman

Based on John Kander and Fred Ebb's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, which was adapted from Manuel Puig's 1976 novel, the film blends prison drama with elaborate musical sequences.

The story follows two prisoners, Valentín and Molina, whose relationship develops as they navigate imprisonment, personal struggles and the power of imagination.

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