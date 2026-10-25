/Jennifer Lopez to headline Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 concert alongside Alex Warren

Jennifer Lopez has built a career spanning music, film and live entertainment, becoming known for performances that combine hit songs with elaborate choreography. The singer and actor is now set to return to Abu Dhabi as part of one of the region’s biggest sporting weekends. Lopez will headline the after-race concert at the 2026 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, adding another major name to the event’s entertainment programme.

Jennifer Lopez to headline the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert

Jennifer Lopez is heading back to Abu Dhabi, this time to bring her live show to Formula 1 fans during the 2026 season finale. The singer and actor has been announced as the headliner for the Friday after-race concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, adding another high-profile performance to the weekend’s entertainment schedule.

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The singer will be bringing her signature chart-topping anthems to Yas Island. Featuring hits like All I Have, Waiting For Tonight, Let’s Get Loud, Ain’t It Funny, I’m Real, Jenny from the Block, On The Floor and Save Me Tonight, the performance promises fans a night packed with world-class production, singing and dancing, celebrating a career that has made her a global phenomenon.

The JLo Show will take place at Etihad Live, formerly Etihad Park, the iconic Yas Island venue that is the heart of Abu Dhabi’s entertainment scene during Grand Prix week. The announcement adds another major star to the Yasalam presented by etisalat entertainment programme, where world-class live music meets the high-octane spectacle of Formula 1 for one of the most anticipated weekends on the global sporting and entertainment calendar.

About Jennifer Lopez

Born in 1969 to Puerto Rican parents, Jennifer Lopez grew up in the Castle Hill neighbourhood of the Bronx and studied dance from a young age. She got her start as a "Fly Girl" dancer on the sketch comedy show In Living Colour in 1990 and later danced backup for Janet Jackson

JLo achieved mainstream acting stardom, portraying Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biographical film Selena. She launched her music career in 1999 with her debut album On the 6, followed by massive hits like "If You Had My Love", "Waiting for Tonight", and "On the Floor". In 2001, she became the first woman to simultaneously have a U.S. number-one album (J.Lo) and number-one film (The Wedding Planner) in the same week.