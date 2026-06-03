/Diddy to Ben Affleck: Why Jennifer Lopez's romances continue to fascinate fans



Jennifer Lopez is one of the most recognisable stars in the world with her presence in music, films, and television industries. But apart from her sold-out performances and other professional achievements, her love life also constantly stays in the limelight.

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She further added, "That was not an answer? It was an answer! Because all these people that they put me, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. I was with … there was a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true."

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Why are people fascinated with JLo's relationships

Whether it's her first marriage to Ojani Noa or reunion with Ben Affleck, Lopez has often discussed her relationships publicly. Unlike many celebrities who avoid discussing personal matters, she discusses her love life through interviews, music, films, and documentaries.

Additionally, she has also reflected on the challenges of maintaining relationships while living in the spotlight. According to Lopez, fame can complicate romance and she has learned many lessons from past experiences.

Let's revisit her past relationships that attracted intense public attention.

First marriage with Ojani Noa

This is the first time the audience paid attention to her personal life. At the time, her career was taking off following her breakthrough role in Selena. However, the marriage did not last, and the duo parted ways in less than a year. Lopez and Noa were married from 1997 to 1998.

Jlo and Diddy pulled intense media speculation

The two dated from 1999 to 2001, and Jlo's relationship with music mogul Sean Combs became one of the most-talked-about pairings of that time. They often grabbed headlines and attended red carpets together.

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While the romance coincided with some of Lopez's most iconic moments, including her appearance at the 2000 Grammy Awards, it also saw several public controversies, such as legal issues around a nightclub shooting case in New York.

Later, Jlo revealed that it was due to trust issues and infidelity that led to the breakup. It is called the relationship, one of the most emotionally difficult periods of her life.

Her marriage to Cris Judd

Following the breakup with Diddy, she married dancer and choreographer Cris Judd, whom she met during the music video for Love Don't Cost a Thing. They were married from 2001 to 2002. Judd had later revealed that the media attention around their relationship was overwhelming for him.

"Bennifer"

Her relationship with Ben Affleck was one of her most defining romances. As per reports, the two met while working on Gigli. Within no time, they became one of the most-talked-about celebrity couples, and also got the nickname "Bennifer." They got engaged in 2002, and reportedly postponed their wedding amid intense public attention. Jlo and Affleck parted their ways in 2004.

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Family with Marc Anthony

Soon after her split from Affleck, she married singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple were together in multiple projects and also welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008.

While the marriage lasted longer than most of her other relationships, the couple separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce years later.

On and off with Casper Smart

Then came dancer and choreographer Casper Smart, and the couple had several ups and downs in their relationship. Despite periods of reconciliation, the couple eventually parted ways in 2016. It was claimed that Jlo ended the relationship after being tired of his infidelity.

Jlo and Alex Rodriguez

As per reports, she began dating former baseball star Alex Rodriguez in 2017, and many believed the romance would last. The pair also included their families and launched business ventures together, alongside showcasing their lives on social media. Rodriguez proposed in 2019, but the wedding plans got altered due to COVID. They broke up in 2021.

Jlo, Affleck's reunion