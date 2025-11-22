/Jennifer Lopez arrives in India for an wedding in Udaipur; greets paps with a flying kiss | Watch

The wedding of the Orlando-based billionaire and CEO of Igneus Pharmaceuticals, Padmaja and Rama Raju Manten's daughter, Netra Mantenna, has become the talk of the town. With several celebrities arriving at the event to perform. And now the latest addition is Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted at the airport, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Viral video of Jennifer Lopez greeting paps in India

In a clip shared by Viralbhayani, Jennifer Lopez can be seen arriving at the Udaipur airport to attend the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. The singer and actress was seen waving at the paps and smiling at them before giving a flying kiss.

A few of the paps even mistook her for Rihanna and were heard shouting in the background, "Welcome to India, Rihanna ma'am. The singer exuded a mysterious and elegant vibe in a long brown dress in a black ensemble. She accessorised it with black sunglasses and black heels.

For the unversed, this is not the first time she has been in India. Before this, Jennifer Lopez had performed at the wedding of UK-based tycoon Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahatani, who is the sister of fashion designer Nandita Mahatani.

All about the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju

Reportedly, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju will be tying the knot this month in Udaipur, and the wedding festivities have already garnered everyone's attention. Amongst the celebrities, Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, has also arrived in India to attend the grand wedding.