/Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan names Gaurav Khanna her favorite contestant, hints at potential winner

Farah Khan, director, choreographer and now a YouTuber, is an avid fan of the reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from filling in as host for Salman Khan when he’s busy, the Main Hoon Na director has always been interested in the house and the politics going on inside it.

After months of drama, heated altercations and a ganging up on one member, Bigg Boss season 19 is gearing towards the end. Ahead of the finale, Khan has shared her prediction, and this time it's with Gaurav Khanna.

Farah Khan compared Gaurav Khanna to Karan Veer Mehra, season 18 winner

Farah Khan never misses a chance to talk about Bigg Boss and its contestants. Recently, the choreographer appeared on a Soha Ali Khan podcast, and during her talk, she was asked to pick a name she thinks will win.

Initially hesitant to take a name, Khan went on to say that she thinks Bigg Boss is now becoming Gaurav Khanna’s show.

Speaking of how he has maintained his dignity and is playing well, Khan went on to speak of Gaurav, who is now her favourite.

“I don't know whether I am allowed to say it because I don't like to say it,'' Khan said.

Sara interrupted, saying that she might know the winner. To this, Khan said that she doesn't know who the winner is, but who her favourite is. ''Because I am so close to Bigg Boss and I go and host it so often that I don't like to skew opinion in any which way,” she said.

Hailing Khanna's game, Farah said,“I feel this time now it is becoming the Gaurav Khanna show. Because everyone is ganging up on him and he is holding his own very well. He is dignified and he is not abusive. He is playing well and that is clearly getting to everyone else who are getting quite toxic. The more toxic it gets the more entertainment we have.”

The clip from the podcast has gone viral, with Khanna's fans hailing Khan and talking about how she predicted last year's winner.

Bigg Boss season 19 finale

After the shocking exit of strong contestants, including Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, the remaining contestants are Khanna, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Kunikaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar and Praneet More. Who will pick the season 19 winner's trophy would be interesting to watch.