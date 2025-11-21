/Hrithik Roshan trolls himself, loughs off at War 2 box office: 'My film just bombed'

Hrithik Roshan has seen his fair share of ups and downs in the industry. While some of his films became superhits, others badly tanked at the box office. And his last film, War 2 was one of the most anticipated films that failed to rake in moolah at the box office.

Roshan's War 2 was one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, and despite the buzz and the first film being a superhit, it wasn’t able to surpass the budget in which the actioner was made.

Hrithik Roshan addresses War 2 failure

Released on Aug 14, the movie had Roshan reprising his role of Kabir. Along with him, it starred Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.

Months after the release, Roshan finally addressed the failure of the movie, and it was one of the most unexpected things that no one saw coming.

The actor recently attended a launch event in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena, where he had the audience roaring for him, for his looks and his dance too.

But the unexpected moment arrived when the host said humble words for the actor and hailed the superstar. “It feels amazing to be sharing the stage with such a big global icon. We were just discussing earlier how it's been so many years since we've been seeing you on screen. Oh, what a moment this is guys. A big round of applause for the superstar himself over here,” the host said.

Reacting to the host's introduction, Hrithik took a sly dig at himself and said,“That's very kind of you... You know, my film just bombed at the box office, so it feels very good to get all the love, Thank you.” The video from the event has gone viral.

At the event, Hrithik, the Greek God of Bollywood, looked dapper in a black tuxedo, and his sharp hairstyle added more drama to his look. During the event, he also did a hook step of his iconic song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena from his 2000 debut 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai'.

