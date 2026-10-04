/Ben Affleck denies Shakira dating rumours after Jennifer Lopez divorce: ‘Never heard that’

Ben Affleck is gearing up for his upcoming crime thriller Animals, which is set to premiere on Netflix on October 9. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor-filmmaker has addressed rumours about his personal life, including reports that he had been romantically linked to singer Shakira after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck dismisses rumours of link-up with Shakira

Speaking to an Entertainment Tonight reporter at the red carpet premiere of his film Animals in Los Angeles, California, on October 2, Ben Affleck discussed his love life. He stated, "I work a lot, and I see my kids. There’s not a lot of room. I’m not running around."

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He added that dating is "not a big priority in my life" right now. Affleck also addressed the rumours linked to his connection with singer Shakira. The speculation began after The View co-host Ana Navarro said she had attempted to set them up following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

When asked to shed light on the claims, the Batman actor said, "I hear s*** like that honestly first from people like you,” Affleck told the reporter. “I swear to God, I never heard that in my whole life.”

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Affleck added that he often hears rumours about his personal life, saying the speculation could stem from the number of single men in the public eye. “I often hear rumours, and I think it’s because, how many single [men]... some people gossip. Stuff gets made up. I don’t really ever get set up, really,” he said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a history before getting married in 2022. They dated in the early 2000s and got engaged. But because of unverified issues, the actors called off their engagement and parted ways.

He then married Jennifer Garner in 2005, and they have three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The couple later divorced in 2018. In 2021, Affleck and Jlo rekindled their romance and wed in July 2022. However, after two years of their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024. After the legal battle, the court declared them legally single, and the divorce was finalised in January 2025.

Ben Affleck on his bond with his children

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 54-year-old actor opened up about the hilarious reality of raising teenagers. Affleck revealed that his children are growing up and can make their own decisions.

He also shared that they no longer want paternal advice, especially about romance. “Now I, like, give advice or try to talk to them like a parent, as you do,” Affleck recalled. “But what I’ve found is that now it’s not only one teenager rolling their eyes… now I catch them giving each other looks. And I realise I’m the caricature in this story. I see them be like, ‘Dad is saying this and that…’,” the Batman actor stated.

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