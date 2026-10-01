/Ben Affleck was held at knifepoint at 14, attacker later killed someone else - but baseball saved him

Ben Affleck shared a shocking story from the past when he was held at knifepoint by neighbourhood kids. The Batman actor talked about the shocking incident during his appearance on season 5 of Kerry Washington’s podcast, Street You Grew Up On.

The Oscar-winning actor was in his teens when this incident happened. Affleck recalled the story when he was asked weather she was ever robbed while growing up on Cottage Street in Cambridge, MA.

Ben Affleck brings a shocking story from the past: when he was held at knifepoint

During his conversation, Kerry asked the actor whether he was ever robbed as a kid while growing up on Cottage Street. On this, the actor quickly agreed as he recalled being held at a knife point at the age of 14 for money by two kids on the street.

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“Well, yeah,” he told his Animals costar. “In fact, I remember I was walking home from high school, I was 14 maybe, and I saw these two kids in like literal hoods on the other side of the street. And, you know, it’s kind of one of those things where you’re like, ‘All right,’ ” he said.

Explaining the story in detail, the Gone Girl actor described how the event unfolded. “They pass me, grab me, take a knife out, [and say] ‘Give me your money,’” the actor said as he shared that the boys were the same ones he once played baseball with, and that's why he managed to walk safely.

“I was scared,” Affleck admitted. “But then out of the corner of my eye, I realized who they were. I recognized them from playing baseball and they were like older boys that I knew and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, what’s up?’ And so I guess I was like, I guess I’m off the hook.”

Years later, the same kid, who held him on a knifepoint, killed someone else and went to prison. “And actually, that kid who robbed me ended up, I don’t know three or four years later, killing somebody with a knife and going to prison for 20 years,” Affleck shared.

“So there was that, you know what I mean? And you were kind of aware of it,” he added.