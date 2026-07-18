/Ben Affleck's AI company fetches $587 million in Netflix acquisition: Report

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is once again making headlines, not for his movie projects, but for his AI filmmaking start-up which has reportedly acquired a massive deal of $587 million with streaming platform Netflix. Let's delve in to know more details about the major acquisition.

Ben Affleck's AI deal with Netflix

In a company's Form 10-Q report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Netflix reportedly confirmed that it completed an acquisition in March for a total purchase price of approximately $587 million with Ben Affleck's AI startup company InterPositive.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The disclosure came months after a Bloomberg report indicated Netflix's March acquisition could amount to up to $600 million for Affleck and InterPositive’s investors, even if the total price for the company was less than that amount.

The filmmaking technology company named InterPositive, founded by Ben Affleck, develops AI-powered tools built by and for filmmakers. The company's mission is to use emerging technology in ways that protect and expand creative choice. As stated by the Netflix press release, it is deeply aligned with their long-standing belief that innovation should serve storytellers and the creative process.

All about Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck began his career in the showbiz industry as a child artist with the PBS educational series The Voyage of the Mimi from 1984 to 1988. He later appeared in the independent comedy Dazed and Confused in 1993 and several Kevin Smith comedies, including Chasing Amy in 1997.

He gained wider recognition when he and Matt Damon won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writing Good Will Hunting (1997), which they also starred in. He established himself as a leading man in studio films, including the disaster film Armageddon in 1998.