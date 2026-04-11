/Ben Affleck gives up his share of $60 million mansion to Jennifer Lopez - for free



Ben Affleck is making headlines once again. A year after Ben and Jennifer finalized their divorce, it has been reported that the actor has given his entire interest in their $60 million mansion to his ex-wife and pop star, Jennifer Lopez

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Ben and Jen, one of the most talked-about couples, rekindled their romance in 2021, a phase famously known as Bennifer 2.0. However, just two years later, the couple parted ways. The two were first together in the early 2000s and were even engaged before separating.



The mansion that Ben and Jennifer purchased together for $60 million in 2023 was put back on the market within a year. However, they have not been successful in selling it, despite dropping the price to $52 million.

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Ben Affleck gives his entire share of $60 million mansion to ex-wife Jennifer Lopez

Recently, TMZ reported that Affleck has handed over his entire portion of the million-dollar house to his former wife.

In the court documents obtained, they have modified their property settlement agreement, which shows a "transfer of property among spouses."

Although the documents do not specify the exact nature of the transfer, sources told the outlet that the actor gave his entire stake in the property to Lopez, for free.

After rekindling their romance, the former couple bought the property in May 2023 for $60,850,000 in cash. In addition to the purchase price, they reportedly spent millions more on renovations and improvements.

In July 2024, the couple listed the house for sale at a high asking price of $86 million.

Meanwhile, Ben has moved out of the house, while Lopez continues to live in it, as renovations are still ongoing at another property she has purchased.

The news of Ben giving up his share comes after reports that he sold his AI company, InterPositive, to Netflix for a whopping $600 million.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Bennifer 2.0 romance

Jennifer and Ben initially dated and got engaged in 2002, only to break up two years later. They went on to marry other people and have children before reuniting in 2021 and eventually tying the knot in 2022.