/The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping makers reveal new footage | Watch

One of the most anticipated films of 2026, the prequel of The Hunger Games, titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping, is all geared up for a big challenge and fight. Amid the buzz, the makers have unveiled a new promo, which includes the cast, including Kieran Culkin and Elle Fanning, among others.

New promo of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Lionsgate revealed new footage which is a look back at the entire Hunger Games franchise, but the catch is the ending part, which showcases the first look at the upcoming prequel. The clip shows Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Lili Taylor as Mags, Maya Hawke as Wiress and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy.

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Also Read: Jesse Plemons joins the cast of upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping

Netizens flooded the comment section expressing excitement with the cast and what was new would be shown. One user wrote, "Oh my god, those new scenes at the end of a new trailer are coming; I can feel it." Another user wrote, “The Sunrise on the Reaping characters at the end, oh my gosh", wrote the third user.

Last year the makers had unveiled the first trailer of the upcoming film, marking the highly anticipated return to the world of Panem.

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The upcoming film is helmed by Francis Lawrence, with a screenplay by Billy Ray. It is based on the 2025 novel of the same name by Suzzane Collins. It serves as both a sequel to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012) and will be the sixth installment in The Hunger Games film series.

Also Read: Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes joins the cast of Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping