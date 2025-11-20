/The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer: Joseph Zada's first look revealed as Young Haymitch, release date announced

Let the game begin! After a long wait, the first trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has finally arrived, and it is already sending fans into a frenzy. The newest instalment in the beloved Hunger Games franchise is set to hit theatres on November 20, 2026, marking a highly anticipated return to the world of Panem.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, the new instalment takes the audience back into the world of Penem and is set 24 years before the events of the first film, exploring the early life of Haymitch Abernathy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

First trailer of 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' out.

The trailer opens with a shot of the Hall of Justice, before introducing Zada, who portrays the young Haymitch on the morning of the reaping. The footage gives fans their first glimpse of his fight for survival, hinting at challenges, arena and emotionally charged moments. A voiceover says, "twice the number of tributes, twice the glory."

Beyond showcasing Zada in the iconic role, the teaser introduces several other characters from the movie.

Apart from revealing the first look of Zada and other participants, the teaser with the visuals hints that the game is going to be challenging both physically and emotionally. In the last portion of the trailer, Haymitch says, “I think these games are gonna be different,” hinting at unexpected twists and deeper political intrigue.

The prequel boasts an impressive ensemble: Elle Fanning plays a younger version of Effie Trinket, who was originally played by Elizabeth Banks. Ralph Fiennes plays President Coriolanus Snow, previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the original films and Tom Blyth in the 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' prequel.

Kieran Culkin will play Caesar Flickerman, the TV host of the Hunger Games, played by Stanley Tucci in the original films.



Jesse Plemons will play a younger version of Plutarch Heavensbee, played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the 'Mockingjay' films.



Kelvin Harrison Jr., Glenn Close, Maya Hawke, Mckenna Grace, Billy Porter, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Molly McCann, Iona Bell and Percy Daggs IV are also among the cast, reported Variety.