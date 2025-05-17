Published: May 17, 2025, 06:20 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 06:20 IST

Story highlights Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes, best known for the role of Voldemort has joined the cast of Hunger Games upcoming prequl Sunrise on the Reaping. It is schedule to release on November 20, 2026.

The buzz for Hunger Games' upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping is grabbing attention for all the right reasons as the Harry Potter star joins the cast of the adaption of Suzzane's Collin's novel.

The 62-year-old actor will be playing the role of President Coriolanus Snow, which was previously played by Donald Sutherland in the original Hunger Games movies. Tom Blyth will be playing a teenage version of the character in the 2023 prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

As per the novel, the character President Snow is the dictator of the state of Panem through the end of the Second Rebellion which deposes him. In addition, Snow has a larger contribution to the novels.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will follow the story of Panem 24 years later before Katniss' saga, which began on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games.

Helmed by Francis Lawrence, the film will feature Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, and Mckenna Grace. The prequel is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026, and the sixth part of the franchise will follow the events of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Cast announcements include Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow.

The film which is adapted from the novel of the same name delves into the themes of political manipulation, the power of propaganda, and complexities of the societal control under the regime which centers around the 50th Hunger Games and Haymitch Abernathy is completed.