Story highlights Actress Ryan Kiera, known for her role in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, has joined the cast of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series.

Actress Ryan Kiera, known for her role in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, has joined the cast of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the iconic Slayer in the original series, announced plans for the new show back in February.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a supernatural drama series created by Joss Whedon that aired from 1997 to 2003. The show follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the latest in a long line of chosen warriors known as the Slayer, who is tasked with protecting the world from evil forces such as vampires and demons.

Speaking about the revival, Gellar said, “Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential Buffy revival.”

In the revival, Buffy will serve as a mentor to Ryan Kiera’s new Slayer. Gellar announced the casting news via Instagram, where she posted a video of her calling Kiera to welcome her to the Buffyverse.

The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series will be written by Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, with Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao directing. Joss Whedon will not be involved in the project due to allegations of fostering a toxic work environment on the original show.