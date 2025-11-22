One of the most-awaited films, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, will be arriving next year. Makers recently gave a glimpse of the dystopian thriller, and the fans are already eager to watch it. With only one day since the trailer was released, the clip has already amassed more than 100 million views. Let's delve into it to know more details.

What is the exact figure of views for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping games?

According to a report by Deadline, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer drew 109 million views globally in its first 24 hours just after being released on Thursday.

The trailer, which was revealed by the makers, showcases Zada in his fight game as he competes in the Hunger Games, which is filled with constant challenges, emotional moments, and difficult tasks. A voiceover in the background says, "Twice the number of tributes, twice the glory." Apart from Zada, the trailer also introduced several other characters.

All about Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Helmed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Billy Ray, it is based on the 2025 novel Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins. Moreover, it serves as both a sequel to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023 and a prequel to The Hunger Games in 2012.

It will be the sixth installment in The Hunger Games film series. It stars Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Maya Hawke, Ben Wang, and Elle Fanning, among others. The franchise’s first five movies were led by Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen.