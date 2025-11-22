/The Family Man 3 X review: Netizens call Manoj Bajpayee's show is, 'good, but could’ve been better'

The highly anticipated third season of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man is finally here! Fans have already binged all seven episodes on its first day of release, and the excitement is palpable.

This beloved Indian OTT show has kept audiences on the edge of their seats in the first two seasons, thanks to Manoj's prolific portrayal of Srikant Tiwari, one of the most loved cops in Indian television, and its gripping story.

The Family Man 3

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Created by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season, one of India’s most beloved spy franchises has gripped the audience with its performances, story, gripping twists and turns, all accompanied by humour. Talking about the third season, it again revolves around Srikant and how he manages to strike a balance between his job as an intelligence officer and his family. However, in this season, he reveals his secret identity to his family, and like him, this time, they are also at stake.

The best addition to this season is Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays Rukma, one of Tiwari’s toughest rivals. Apart from Manoj and Jaideep, the seven-episode series also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. Nimrat Kaur also plays a pivotal role in the series.

In the third season, the web series takes Tiwari on a mission to Nagaland, but things go against him as he comes under the radar of officials and becomes the prime suspect.

‘’Outlawed and on the run, Srikant Tiwari faces sinister forces threatening to ignite chaos in Northeast India, uncovering a conspiracy that could plunge the nation into war,'' reads the synopsis of season 3.



Netizens reactions

Fans were quick to share their opinions on the third season soon after binge-watching all the episodes. While they praised the performance, many felt that the season had fallen short of their expectations and could have been improved.

One user wrote,''It was good, but could’ve been better This time Srikant Tiwari nailed his role as the wanted man but fell a little short as the family man Raj & DK’s universe is onthe cameos were excellent That ending they really left it hanging.''