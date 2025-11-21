/Before watching The Family Man S3 on Amazon Prime, watch these 6 web series and movies of Manoj Bajpayee on OTT

The Family Man season 3 is screening on Amazon Prime Video. But, before watching it, witness the other most notable work of Manoj Bajpayee that will definitely make you sit on the edge. Check the list of the 6 best movies and shows of the actor available on OTT platforms.
Manoj Bajpayee, one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, has gained massive popularity over the years with his stellar performances in both movies as well as web series. His latest The Family Man Season 3, is out now on Prime Video. His intense performances and remarkable versatility have created a vast fanbase and made him a cult favourite in the world of intense thrillers and suspenseful dramas. Before you watch the new season of The Family Man, check out the six must-watch movies and series of Manoj Bajpayee.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Manoj Bajpayee plays Joy Bag, a veteran crime journalist. He is on a mission to uncover the chains of interconnected crimes in Mumbai. As he digs deeper into the investigation, he exposes a web of corruption that puts his life at risk.
Where to watch: YouTube
In the highly acclaimed crime thriller, Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Sardar Khan. After Sardar’s father is murdered by Ramadhir Singh, a cunning politician and mining kingpin, Sardar decides to take revenge, which takes the storyline to an extreme level and makes it more intense.
Where to watch: Netflix
Featuring Konkona and Manoj Bajpayee as Swathi Shetty and Umesh Pillai. The movie revolves around Swathi, who plans to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her beau, Umesh. But the rigid plan gets into the eyes of inspectors, and puts them in great trouble.
Where to watch: Netflix
A star-studded film features Manoj Bajpayee, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal, and Radhika Madan. Manoj Bajpayee as Mustafir Ali, a popular singer dealing with the kleptomania issue. Ali is a man who is hiding many secrets, which bring him into guilt over his past theft and make him decide to confess all his sins. The dramatic turn comes when his plan spirals and leads to unexpected complications.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Manoj Bajpayee played Colonel Abhay Singh in the spy thriller, which revolves around two Indian Army officers. When Jai, played by Sidharth Malhotra, uncovers a massive corruption scandal, both officers go on a cat-and-mouse chase.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Manoj Bajpayee plays Govind Deshpande, a principled politician. The movie revolves around Gandhi, a real estate worker who seeks help from Sarkar, played by Amitabh Bachchan. When Sarkar refuses his proposal, it leads to a series of conflicts.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Manoj Bajpayee plays PC Solanki, a lawyer who has been struggling in a case for five long years. Based on a true incident, the story focuses on Solanki’s tough journey after he decides to take his stand on a rape case against a powerful religious leader, without thinking of any pros and cons.