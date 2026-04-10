/BAFTA board apologises over N-word outburst during ceremony, ensures to implement 3-step plan

This year's BAFTA created a buzz after an incident that took place when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage, in which Tourette advocate John Davidson dropped the N-word, which led to huge uproar, followed by BAFTA and the BBC issuing an apology. Now, the BAFTA board, after reviewing, has issued an apology and has reportedly implemented a three-step plan to avoid such further incidents.

BAFTA board apologises for the N-word fiasco

BAFTA has apologised unreservedly for the events which happened at this year's ceremony after a review found weaknesses in the organisation's planning and crisis procedures, as per the report of The Guardian. Reportedly, a review commissioned by the BAFTA board identified a number of structural weaknesses in BAFTA's planning, escalation procedures and crisis coordination management."

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The report also suggests that the organisation did not fully appreciate the nature of the risk associated with a live broadcast appearance, early warning signs were not escalated and the absence of a clear operational command structure limited BAFTA's ability to respond effectively once the incident occurred.

The Bafta board reportedly said it accepted the conclusions in full. It said, "We apologise unreservedly to the Black community, for whom the racist language used carries real pain, brutality, and trauma; to the disability community, including people with Tourette syndrome (TS), for whom this incident has led to unfair judgement, stigma, and distress; and to all our members, guests at the ceremony and those watching at home. What was supposed to be a moment of celebration was diminished and overshadowed.”

The review comes days after the BBC ruled its airing of the slur, despite a two-hour tape delay, breached the broadcaster’s editorial standards. Findings by the BBC’s executive complaints unit [ECU] said the inclusion of the N-word in the broadcast was “highly offensive” and “had no editorial justification".

All about the controversy at BAFTA 2026

The controversy stems from the BAFTA 2026 ceremony in which Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage when a Tourette's activist named John Davidson loudly yelled the N-word. The clips from the ceremony went viral on social media, leading to huge backlash, and many questioned why it was aired.

Later, John Davidson said he was deeply mortified and it was not a reflection of my personal beliefs. He also said in a statement, “I chose to leave the auditorium early in the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”