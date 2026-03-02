/Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman to stream in India on this date

Love. Revolution. Fantasy. In one prison cell, everything changes. Step into a world where revolution, repression, and desire collide behind bars as Lionsgate Play brings Kiss of the Spider Woman to India this March 6.

Set against the backdrop of a brutal Latin American dictatorship, this reimagined adaptation of Manuel Puig’s iconic novel transforms a stark prison cell into a stage pulsing with politics, passion, and peril.

The movie is adapted from the acclaimed 1976 novelKiss of the Spider Womanby Argentine writerManuel Puig.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When hardened Marxist revolutionary Valentín (Diego Luna) is forced to share close quarters with Molina (Tonatiuh), a queer window dresser imprisoned for public indecency, sparks fly - first in defiance, then in unexpected desire.

To escape their grim reality, Molina recounts the plot of a glamorous old Hollywood musical starring his silver screen idol, Ingrid Luna, brought to life in a magnetic, career-defining performance by global superstar Jennifer Lopez. As the dazzling ‘Spider Woman’, she commands the screen with smoky allure and emotional intensity, blurring the line between fantasy and truth. Each song, each shimmering sequence, becomes an act of defiance, a reminder that even in captivity, the spirit can soar.

Written and directed by Bill Condon, the film transforms this broadway sensation into a sweeping cinematic spectacle. Returning to the movie musical with signature flair, Condon blends grandeur and intimacy in a story that is both politically charged and deeply emotional.

Talking about choosing Jennifer Lopez, Director Bill Condon shared, “This part demanded a very strong actress who was also a great musical performer. In addition, she had to embody the style of a different time, conjuring up performers like Rita Hayworth and Cyd Charisse. Let’s face it, we don’t have very many true divas anymore – you can probably count them on one hand. I’d heard through the grapevine that Jennifer was looking to do a traditional musical. Of course we all know what an incredible dancer she is - but that voice! It’s a legit, powerful instrument that I think will surprise people who only know her from her pop career.”