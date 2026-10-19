/Jennifer Lopez and Thor actor Brett Goldstein spark dating rumours after LA party outing

Jennifer Lopez has often found herself at the centre of public interest, with fans curious about both her professional projects and personal life. Her on-screen pairing with actor Brett Goldstein in Netflix’s romantic comedy Office Romance also prompted questions about whether their chemistry extended beyond the screen. Now, a recent joint outing in Los Angeles has brought fresh attention to those rumours.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein spark dating rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein had reportedly attended a party hosted by talent manager Cade Hudson in Los Angeles. As per the Page Six report, the rumoured couple left the event together and even shared a car. An account named Deuxmoi had also shared clips of them being together.

The rumours have also drawn attention to Goldstein’s long-standing admiration for Jennifer Lopez. In a 2018 episode of his podcast Films To Be Buried With, he reportedly praised her appearance in the crime drama Hustlers.

Who is Brett Goldstein?

Brett Goldstein rose to fame after playing the role of footballer Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series Ted Lasso, for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards. He originally joined the show as a writer before auditioning for the part.

He co-created and executive-produced the Apple TV+ comedy-drama series Shrinking and the anthology series Soulmates. He has also starred in the Netflix rom-com Office Romance (2026) as Hercules in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). In addition, he also hosts the interview podcast Films to Be Buried With.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's past relationships

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times and engaged six times across a high-profile dating history. At the time, her career was taking off. Lopez was married to Cuban waiter and aspiring actor Ojani Noa in 1997, which lasted for 11 months, with divorce in 1998. Lopez transitioned into the music industry and began dating hip-hop mogul P. Diddy while working on her debut album, which culminated in romance beginning in 1999 and officially ending in 2001.

JLo Lopez met backup dancer and choreographer Cris Judd on the set of her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video in the late 2000s. They tied the knot in September 2001. They separated in 2002, and their divorce was finalised in 2003. Lopez shocked fans by marrying long-time friend and Latin music superstar Marc Anthony in June 2004—just five months after her split from Affleck. This became her longest and most stable relationship. In 2008, they welcomed fraternal twins, Max and Emme. Though they separated in 2011, they remained highly supportive co-parents and musical collaborators.

As per reports, she began dating former baseball star Alex Rodriguez in 2017, and many believed the romance would last. The pair also included their families and launched business ventures together, alongside showcasing their lives on social media. Rodriguez proposed in 2019, but the wedding plans got altered due to COVID. They broke up in 2021. She had also dated Casper Smart from 2011 to 2016.

Dubbed "Bennifer" by the media, the pair met on the set of the infamous movie Gigli and quickly fell in love. Affleck proposed in late 2002 with a massive pink diamond ring. The intense, unprecedented media circus surrounding their relationship ultimately broke them apart. They famously postponed their wedding just four days before the ceremony in 2003 and split for good in January 2004. The rekindled their romance in 2021 and legally tied the knot in 2022. However, old pressures and differing lifestyles resurfaced. After months of intense speculation, Lopez officially filed for divorce in August 2024 on the exact two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.