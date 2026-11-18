Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez has always remained in the spotlight, whether for her successful career, personal life, or much-discussed relationships. The singer and actress, who has been married four times, has now spoken about her past marriages and revealed why she chose to walk down the aisle four times, giving fans a glimpse into her love life and relationship history.

Jennifer Lopez discusses her four divorces

On November 17, Jennifer appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, hosted by Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd), and Dave's wife, Kristin Batalucco. She opened up about her four marriages and relationship history. Looking back, the star revealed the painful experiences she faced in past relationships, admitting that she experienced betrayal and heartbreak despite giving her partners her trust and love.

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She said, "It's not that people didn't do s***ty things to me. Yeah, they did. It was bad. It was awful. It was betrayal on so many levels of your heart and your soul that you give to somebody, and you trust them to take care of it, and then they f*****g really let you down."

Speaking about her ex-husbands, the global star described herself as a “serial monogamist." She said she moved from one relationship to another in hopes of finding lasting love.

"I was a serial kind of monogamist, one after the other, trying to find the thing…hoping that this was it. Yes, you get angry, and you get sad, and you're devastated, and you want to die, and you can't get out of bed, and it was all of those things," Jennifer added.

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The actress-singer stated, “I can look back at these situations ... even as painful as some of them were, so bad, like life-shifting pain and hurt. I can look back and be like, I loved completely. I acted in a way that I’m proud of as a human, and I didn’t treat anybody in any way that I would be ashamed of.”

'Four times, It's a big part of my story'

Recalling being married four times, the "On the Floor" singer reflected on the relationship history and stated, "Four times. It's a big part of my story. Four times."

She further continued, “When we go through hard things like that, it’s easy to be like ‘F*** this’ ... But you can’t. I’ve always kind of held myself to that kind of standard for myself. It’s like be the best person that you can be right now, every single time, especially when it’s hard.”

Jennifer, who shares 18-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Mark Anthony, spoke about the importance of blending families and maintaining a loving environment for their children. She emphasised that mutual love and acceptance between partners and their children matter most.

She said, "I just feel like it’s always about love. If I’m loving to your kids and you’re loving to mine, it’s gonna be okay."

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Jennifer Lopez's relationship history

Jennifer Lopez's love life has often made headlines worldwide. In 1997, she married Cuban actor and producer Ojani Noa, but the marriage didn't last long and ended in 1998.

She later married Cris Judd in 2001, whom she met while working on the music video for Love Don't Cost a Thing. However, the couple separated in 2002, and their divorce was finalised in 2003.

In 2004, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony. In 2008, the former couple welcomed twins, Emme and Max, and later in 2011, they announced their separation, which was finalised in 2014.

Jennifer was also linked to Sean Diddy Combs, with reports suggesting that the two dated on and off.

The actress later dated former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and they got engaged in 2019. However, the couple called off their engagement in 2021.

One of her most talked-about romances was with actor Ben Affleck. The two first dated in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002, but called it quits in 2004. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a second wedding ceremony in Georgia. However, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, and their divorce was finalised in February 2025.