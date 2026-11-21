Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open, losing 21-13, 21-13 in 42 minutes. It was Sen’s ninth match in 11 days and fatigue appeared to affect his performance. After the match, Sen admitted that he became impatient as he wanted to avoid long rallies and save energy.

Antonsen, meanwhile, remained calm during longer rallies, controlled the pace and forced the Indian to work hard for every point.

After falling behind 13-19 in the opening game, Sen tried to speed things up and followed a similar approach at the start of the second game, but it worked against him.

Antonsen was comfortable playing longer rallies and used his patience and shot-making ability to stay in control and won the match comfortably.

“Today was difficult to keep up the pace and then control everything. He was just the better player. In my approach, I was a bit impatient because I didn’t want the rallies to go long,” Sen told BWF.

“Both my legs were pretty tired playing two weeks. Some of the shots I was trying. But I didn’t want to unnecessarily slide on those shots. Specially I had a finger, toe, knees (issue) and I didn’t want to go all out because my legs were fatigued out. And if I slide too much, chances of injury are bit too high,” he added.

Sen, who is expected to break into the world’s top 10, has won two titles in three weeks and secured his place in the World Tour Finals.

However, his semifinal defeat showed that opponents can challenge him by staying patient in rallies and matching his attacking shots and defensive skills.

Despite the defeat, Sen was pleased with his performances over the last few weeks.

“Way I played last few weeks was good. And even on court I felt, very confident. Moment I won first tournament (Hylo), and in second I could feel it in my self belief that I can do it again. Will want to continue,” he said.

Sen also spoke about the challenges he faced ahead of the World Championships and how he worked his way back to form.