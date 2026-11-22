Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists" and accused them of having "absolutely no understanding of India's spiritual and religious traditions." Making the comments on X he shared a picture of Ardhanareeshwar sculpture, depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati as one composite form.

"The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes. The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions."

The remarks by Rahul Gandhi comes days after he faced criticism over his comments about the relationship between his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi. The Congress leader during the launch of his mother's memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love on November 16 recalled how the affection his parents shared showed in everyday moments. Gandhi said: "Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama."

Meanwhile, the remarks by Rahul Gandhi has invoked sharp reaction from the BJP. Pradeep Bhandari, the national spokesperson of the party reacted by saying, "India does not need lectures from Rahul Gandhi who called Hindus as violent and gave a clean chit to Pakistan because of vote bank politics! The more I listen to Rahul Gandhi, the more I realise he has inherent hate for Sanatan! Do not forget they called Sanatan Dengue Malaria!".