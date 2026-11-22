Rishabh Pant entertained the crowd at the Basin Reserve in Wellington with his fireworks on his way to his ninth Test hundred against New Zealand on Day 4. Pant smashed six sixes and 10 fours in his 128-run stay at the crease before being dismissed by part-timer Rachin Ravindra at the stroke of lunch.

He surpassed former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum for most sixes in Tests, with 108 and counting to his name. While McCullum, the current England white-ball coach, took 103 Tests for his 107 Test sixes, Pant surpassed his tally in just 53 matches. Only former England captain Ben Stokes is ahead of Pant, sitting at the top spot with 138 sixes in 122 Test matches.

Also read| Rishabh Pant enters history books with record SENA ton as India register highest team total in New Zealand



In total, India hit 14 sixes in the first innings of this Wellington Test, which is their joint third-most alongside their tally against South Africa during the 2019 Vizag Test. They had hit 15 sixes against Sri Lanka in Brabourne in 2009 and 19 against England in Rajkot in 2024.



Pant, however, also broke several batting records with his ninth Test hundred, becoming the sixth Indian batter and the first wicketkeeper from Asia to score a Test ton in all SENA nations – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.



Among the wicketkeepers on the overall tally, Pant is placed third behind Andy Flower (12) and Adam Gilchrist (17) for most Test hundreds. He also became just the ninth Asian batter, alongside Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, to have a Test hundred in SENA nations.

More records in Wellington

India declared at 720/9 in the first innings, which is the highest team total on New Zealand soil, their 3rd-highest ever in Tests, and their highest against the Kiwis. Previously, India's highest innings total against New Zealand was 583/7 declared in Ahmedabad in 1999.



Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel (78) also completed his first Test fifty in New Zealand but missed out on a hundred alongside Test captain Shubman Gill (98), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and Devdutt Padikkal (80).



After taking a 352-run lead in the first innings, Indian ace quick Jasprit Bumrah removed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a pair.



Latham registered several unwanted records, including becoming just the third Kiwi captain after Harry Cave (against West Indies, Dunedin, 1956) and Stephen Fleming (against Australia, Hobart, 1997) to get out for zero in a Test match. Bumrah removed him for a second-ball duck in the first innings.

