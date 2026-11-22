A Donald Trump impersonator stole the show at Ottawa's annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner on Saturday, taking playful digs at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and leaving him laughing with a series of jokes.

Pretending to be the US president, the performer joked about having two Carneys on stage and described the Canadian leader as "almost as popular as me". However, it was an X-rated remark about Carney's backside that drew particular attention.

The impersonator called it "incredible" and "beautiful" before mimicking Trump's signature firm handshake with the Canadian prime minister.

The performer also poked fun at US-Canada trade relations, joking about getting a deal done "before the nukes". He described himself as "crazy" and said he was looking for an ambassador "less likeable than me".

In another quip, he delivered the line: "He puts the ass in ambassador." He also joked about the search for a press secretary, saying he would reject candidates who were "too smart".

On the Canada-US trade war, the impersonator said: “We’re gonna have a great deal. There’s only one thing standing in the way – me, because I’m crazy, but that’s ok.”

Carney takes a dig at Trump

Carney also used the dinner to poke fun at Trump, referring to the US president's revamp of the Oval Office and his taste for elaborate decor.

"This is a tough room. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator," the Canadian prime minister said, drawing laughter from the audience.

He also joked about dealing with difficult leaders, saying he was prepared to work with "anyone—ideologues, tyrants, dictators", describing his approach as "cooperative federalism".

Carney and Trump have been engaged in a running feud over the past year, with Canada and the US also locked in a bitter trade dispute.