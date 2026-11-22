US President Donald Trump launched a 35-post blitz of photographs and AI-generated images on social media following his visit to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Through the posts, Trump appeared to present his engagements with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as evidence of America's diplomatic standing and achievements under his presidency.

The social media spree came as Washington remained locked in an escalating conflict with Iran, which had entered its ninth month and was creating economic headwinds across the world, including in the United States. Against this backdrop, Trump highlighted his interactions with the leaders of two major powers while also taking a swipe at former US president Barack Obama.

Trump began the posting spree at 3:17 pm, sharing a side-by-side image of Obama bowing to Japan's then-emperor Akihito in 2009 and himself walking alongside Xi. He referred to Obama as "Hussein Obama".

Most of the photographs featured Trump with Xi, Putin or both leaders. He captioned one picture with Putin "My Friend" and another with Xi "Friends". A group photograph of the assembled leaders was labelled "GOAT", an abbreviation for "greatest of all time".

Trump compares 2026 summit with Yalta Conference

In another post on Saturday, Trump shared a graphic comparing the 1945 Yalta Conference with the trilateral meeting involving the US, China and Russia in Shenzhen on Thursday, November 19.

The image placed a historic photograph of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin at Yalta alongside a picture of Trump, Xi and Putin together.

Trump captioned the graphic: "The Great Powers of 1945 and 2026." He did not offer any further explanation for the comparison.

The 1945 conference played a major role in shaping the post-war international order, including decisions on Europe's future, the creation of the United Nations and the Soviet Union's entry into the war against Japan.

Its legacy remains particularly sensitive in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, where the meeting is widely associated with the expansion of Soviet influence across the region.

'Yalta 2.0' concerns resurface

The comparison came amid concerns in Ukraine and among some European allies about a possible "Yalta 2.0" — an arrangement in which major powers could make decisions affecting smaller nations without their participation.

Apprehensions about such a scenario had emerged before Trump, Xi and Putin met at Shenzhen's Kylin Villa on November 19. The format of the gathering revived questions about powerful countries shaping the international order and the future of nations not represented at the negotiating table.