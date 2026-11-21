Meta is reportedly preparing to sell its pocket-sized AI device, Muse Charm, for $300, with buyers potentially receiving up to 12 months of free 5G data from Verizon. The plan could give the company a new way to bring its AI assistant beyond smartphones and make it available through a dedicated gadget.

According to The Information, which cited a person familiar with the matter, the device will come with a subsidised mobile data offer. Meta has not officially confirmed the reported price or the terms of the 5G deal. The company said it would share more details soon.

What will Meta Muse Charm offer for $300?

Unveiled by Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg at the company's Connect event in September, Muse Charm is a small, pocket-sized device designed to provide direct access to its Muse AI assistant.

It features a roughly 2-inch touchscreen that users can navigate with their thumb. A customisable digital Muse character sits at the centre of the interface, while a built-in 5G modem allows users to access the assistant even when they are away from Wi-Fi.

Users can tap the device to interact with Muse without opening an AI application on their smartphones. However, the gadget is not designed to make phone calls.

Zuckerberg had indicated that the device would arrive around the winter holidays, with a December launch expected. The reported $300 price would put it in the premium category for a small AI companion device.

Why is Meta offering free 5G data?

The reported Verizon offer could be an important part of Meta's strategy. An AI assistant that depends on an internet connection needs to remain accessible when users leave their homes or workplaces.

With built-in 5G connectivity, Muse Charm would not have to rely entirely on a nearby Wi-Fi network or a smartphone's mobile hotspot. The reported data subsidy could also make the device more attractive to early buyers. However, the exact duration, data allowance and conditions of the offer have not been disclosed. Verizon had not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment.

Meta wants Muse beyond smartphone apps

Muse Charm is part of Meta's wider effort to build its own AI-powered hardware and reduce its dependence on Apple's and Google's mobile platforms.