A fresh round of high-level military talks was held between India and China along the disputed frontier in Arunachal Pradesh. The talks were reportedly to prevent confrontations between troops on the ground and bring down tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) before severe winter sets in.

According to the Indian Express, Lt General Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding of the Army’s III Corps — also called the Spear Corps, it has its headquarters at Rangapahar near Dimapur in Nagaland — held talks with his Chinese counterpart and other officers. An official from the Ministry of External Affairs was also present.

The discussions between the two sides began on November 8, immediately after Diwali, and continued for close to 10 days with a brief break in between.

The aim of the talk was to establish clear engagement protocols, prevent friction between patrol parties, maintain open communication channels, and stop local stand-offs from escalating.

However, it is not yet clear whether the measures agreed upon will be implemented before winter, which is usually very severe, posing challenges to sustenance and logistics efforts.

Both sides have place troops in large numbers along the Line of Actual Control.

It is to be noted, in August, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Beijing but in October, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur, just before his retirement said Indian and Chinese troops had faced off at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh.