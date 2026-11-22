Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said Indians' response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to avoid unnecessary gold purchases helped reduce imports and influenced gold prices globally.

Goyal said people took the Prime Minister's advice seriously and redirected their savings towards productive investments instead of spending them on gold.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation not to use our foreign exchange reserves solely for importing gold, but rather to invest our savings into productive assets. The people of India take the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi very seriously; consequently, by reducing gold imports, they have naturally influenced global gold prices as well. That is why the Prime Minister thanked the people of India," Goyal said.

What Modi said about gold purchases

Goyal's remarks came a day after Modi recalled his appeal during an event in Lucknow. The Prime Minister said he had asked citizens a year ago to avoid buying gold unless necessary and claimed that people had responded positively.

"A year ago, I urged the countrymen: for one year, if it is not necessary, please do not buy gold," Modi said.

Comparing the appeal with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's call to citizens to skip one meal, Modi said people had shown a similar willingness to follow his advice.

"And I am happy, just as Lal Bahadur Shastri ji had asked the countrymen to skip one meal, and this country obeyed his call; my country still holds that same character. An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell. Today, people are telling me, 'Modi ji, you spoke, we listened to your advice, and our money was saved,'" he said.

Modi made seven appeals to citizens on May 10 during an event in Secunderabad, asking them to help conserve foreign exchange amid the West Asia conflict and rising crude oil prices.