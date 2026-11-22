Mexico's Sinaloa state witnessed fierce clashes and widespread disruption on Friday after security forces arrested alleged cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, also known as 'El Chapo Isidro,' who was among the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives. The operation, which received assistance from the United States, triggered an armed response from suspected cartel members, turning parts of the region into a battleground.

Helicopters reportedly opened fire from above as explosions and gunfire were heard on the ground.

Armed groups retaliated by setting up roadblocks across several nearby municipalities.

The violence also disrupted a baseball match at Kuroda Park in Guasave. Players abandoned the game between Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave as spectators rushed for cover amid reports of gunfire near the stadium.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Meza-Flores was arrested on November 20 in Guasave following an investigation led by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF). The operation also led to the arrest of another alleged cartel figure, German Rolando Galvez Meza, known as 'El Serafin'.

“Another FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive is off the board. Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” has been captured by Mexican forces with U.S. assistance,” FBI director Kash Patel said in a statement, thanking law enforcement counterparts in Mexico as well as the US agencies involved in the operation.

US officials hail joint operation

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised the HSTF and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for tracking down Meza-Flores and supporting the operation.

"The arrest of Chapo Isidro demonstrates the outstanding strength and reach of the Homeland Security Task Force," Mullin said in a Justice Department statement.

He accused Meza-Flores's organisation of flooding American communities with lethal narcotics and using extreme violence.

"This operation sends an unmistakable message: cartel leaders cannot hide behind borders, money, or brutality," Mullin said. He added that the task force would continue working to dismantle criminal and terrorist networks and bring their leaders to justice.

Charges against 'El Chapo Isidro'

Meza-Flores faces charges under a six-count superseding indictment filed in the District of Columbia. These include leading a continuing criminal enterprise and conspiring to manufacture and distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl for importation into the US.

The indictment also accuses him of international money laundering, providing material support to a terrorist organisation, narcoterrorism and using firearms, including a machine gun and a destructive device.