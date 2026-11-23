The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order allowing the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, on November 24. The move has drawn criticism from the BJP, which accused the ruling alliance of harbouring an anti-Hindu mindset.

The review petition was filed on November 21 by the Commissioner of the state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, a day after the apex court permitted the ritual as a one-time arrangement.

What did the Supreme Court allow?

On November 20, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi permitted authorised temple representatives to light the lamp at Deepathoon under the supervision of government officials.

The court barred the public from accompanying the team and prohibited processions, demonstrations, gatherings, sloganeering or any activity beyond the ceremonial lighting.

The temple administration will nominate the team, whose composition will be finalised by the Madurai District Collector in consultation with the Temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner.

The District Collector will oversee the arrangements, while police will manage security and restrict access. The team must leave immediately after the ceremony and ensure no temporary installations or materials are left behind.

The ASI will set conditions to protect the monument and its surroundings, and the ritual must comply with all applicable laws.

BJP attacks Tamil Nadu government

The BJP on Sunday accused the TVK-led government of refusing to comply with the Supreme Court's order and alleged that the review petition reflected an anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan Dharma outlook.

Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi demanded that the court's November 20 order be implemented without delay.

“It is very unfortunate that the INDI Alliance government of Tamil Nadu is hell-bent on not implementing the Supreme Court's judgment. This reflects the anti-constitutional mindset of the Congress and its ally parties. It also reflects their anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan Dharma mindset,” Trivedi told reporters.

He also alleged that the Congress and its allies had “hatred against Hindu Dharma” and reiterated his demand for the order to be enforced immediately.