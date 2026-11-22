The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix brought together some of the biggest names from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and television. The high-profile race weekend saw celebrities arrive in Las Vegas to enjoy the motorsport spectacle, with BLACKPINK's Lisa, Kim Kardashian, Gordon Ramsay, Adam Sandler, Keanu Reeves and Teyana Taylor among the familiar faces spotted at the event. From paddock appearances to a special celebrity LEGO race, the celebrations offered plenty of memorable moments beyond the main competition.

Lisa, Gordon Ramsay and other celebrities take part in LEGO race

One of the biggest attractions of the weekend was the inaugural LEGO celebrity race, which featured 11 personalities representing all 11 Formula 1 teams. The participants drove specially constructed LEGO-inspired miniature racing cars around the Las Vegas circuit.

Lisa represented Ferrari, while Gordon Ramsay took the wheel for McLaren. The other participants included actress Hannah Waddingham for Audi, actor Terry Crews for Cadillac, gymnast Jordan Chiles for Haas, comedian Jack Whitehall for Racing Bulls and actor Brendan Hunt for Aston Martin.

Australian DJ Fisher represented Red Bull, DJ Carl Cox drove for Mercedes, magician Dynamo represented Alpine and actor Caleb McLaughlin raced for Williams. Fisher emerged as the winner, with Jordan Chiles securing second place and Hannah Waddingham finishing third. The event also featured Rei Ami, known for her association with KPop Demon Hunters, who waved the chequered flag.

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Kim Kardashian, Adam Sandler and Keanu Reeves among celebrity guests

Beyond the LEGO competition, the Las Vegas Grand Prix attracted several prominent personalities who turned up to witness the motorsport action. Kim Kardashian was among the high-profile guests, while actors Adam Sandler, Keanu Reeves and Chris Pratt also made appearances. Tennis star Venus Williams, actor Terry Crews and singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor were among the other familiar faces spotted at the circuit.

Lisa also shared the spotlight with Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the drivers' parade, making for another notable moment from the weekend.

Las Vegas Grand Prix combines racing with entertainment

The celebrity appearances were part of a larger entertainment programme surrounding the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The race weekend, held from November 19 to 21, featured musical performances and special experiences alongside the sporting action.