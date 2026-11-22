The next chapter of Bobby Deol's crime drama Aashram has moved one step further, as the actor and filmmaker Prakash Jha have recently wrapped up shooting for the show's fourth season. The production house, Prakash Jha Productions, shared the news through a joint Instagram post with Bobby Deol.

Bobby Deol finishes Aashram 4 shooting

The announcement was accompanied by a photograph featuring Deol, Jha and other members of the crew, celebrating the completion of filming. The picture also carried the words 'It's a Wrap!' alongside the show's title and the production house's logo.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, "And that’s a wrap on Aashram Season 4! A journey filled with passion, teamwork and unforgettable memories. Here’s to the amazing team behind every frame!"

The post also tagged streaming platform MX Player by Prime Video and several cast and crew members, including Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Parinitaa Seth, Sachin Shroff, Nitu Chandra Srivastava, Akshay Oberoi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Pankhuri Gidwani, Preeti, Armaan Parikh, Tanmaay, Disha Jha and Madhvi Bhatt.

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About Aashram 4

Created and directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram premiered in 2020 and revolves around Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol. The self-proclaimed godman builds an influential empire by exploiting people's faith, while maintaining a facade of being a spiritual leader. Beneath that image lies a network of exploitation, criminal activities and political connections.

The series also features Aaditi Pohankar as Pammi, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa Swami and Tridha Choudhury in key roles.

Akshay Oberoi, Neetu Chandra Srivastava, Chaitanya Choudhary and Pankhuri Gidwani are also associated with the upcoming season.

Further details about the new season are yet to be revealed.

The previous instalment left several developments unresolved, including Pammi's resistance, Bhopa Swami's growing ambitions and the tensions surrounding Baba Nirala's empire.