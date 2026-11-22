Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai on November 21, where he paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Pahalgam terror attack, while remembering the sacrifices of the country's security personnel.

At the event, he also shared a heartfelt moment with 26/11 survivor Devika Rotawan, as the two spoke about her experience and courage. His appearance, as well as his words, have drawn attention, with several videos from the event circulating on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan's message on choosing love over hatred

At the Global Peace Honours 2026 event on Saturday, Khan recalled a conversation with his younger son about overcoming hatred with love. He said he had encouraged him to choose dialogue over violence, trust over fear, and to live together in harmony.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, he revealed, "One day, my younger son asked me how hatred could be turned into love. I told him it was very simple. If we all decide to choose dialogue instead of violence, trust instead of fear, and live together in harmony, love will always triumph."

The actor also emphasised the role citizens play in carrying peace and harmony forward. He described it as a shared responsibility that people must uphold every day.

He stated, "It is a responsibility and a promise that must be upheld every single day. And amid all this, there is one more important thing I want you to remember: when we talk about peace, harmony, beauty and love, don’t forget the power of the common man. We are all common people, and we must come together."

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to 26/11 and Pahalgam attack victims

Khan also shared a special moment with 26/11 terror attack survivor Devika Rotawan at the event. During their interaction, the actor spoke with her about her experience of surviving the attacks and the courage she showed.

Later on, he paid tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack and the recent Delhi blasts.

Khan extended his respects and said, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country."

The superstar then recited a few heartfelt lines in honour of the brave soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifices and unwavering service to the nation.

"When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, “Aren’t you ever afraid?” Look them in the eye and say, “Those who attack us feel it…” Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain," he added.

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