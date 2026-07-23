/'I didn't give any interviews...' Why Anurag Kashyap disowned Bobby Deol's Bandar?

Movie buffs had huge expectations from Anurag Kashyap's Bandar starring Bobby Deol. But it didn’t land well. While audiences and critics loved Deol’s performance, the story of the movie, dealing with topics such as sexual assault and the #MeToo movement, didn’t work well. Months after the release, the director himself has agreed with the audience and critics’ view, and has revealed that he is not at all impressed with the version that was shown in theatres.

So is this the reason why he has decided to disown the movie? It's not everyday when a director criticises his own film, and the actor Kashyap has never shied away from speaking his mind, and recently he shocked many by saying that the criticism the movie received was quite valid.

Why is Anurag Kashyap unhappy with Bobby Deol's Bandar?

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The crime thriller, directed by Kashyap, is said to be based on real events about a struggling celebrity, who has been accused of rape. During a conversation with comedian Kamra on his YouTube channel, Kashyap talked about how he was unhappy with the final cut of the movie, and that's why he didn't do any interviews.

“When I said don't watch, it's because I can't own up… If you noticed, I didn't give any interviews on the film. Because whatever came out is not my final cut. So, the criticisms that came the movie's way are quite valid. I wanted to put out something I could stand up for. As a result, I couldn't stand up against the criticisms against the movie," he added.

But what exactly is Kashyap unhappy about? It was the parts that were edited out of the movie, and because of this, the film failed to deliver the impact and vision with which it was made.

“Cinematically, everything else is pretty much mine… but they changed it by taking something out. Thus, the perspective has been changed. The tilt has changed a little bit. Whatever was there, was made by me. I shot it. But what they have edited out has really affected the outcome,” he explained.

When Kamra asked how tough it is for a director to release his cut now, Kashyap said it has become challenging now as things have become corporatised today.

‘’It’s not like all producers are making movies by mortgaging their houses or because they believe in the work. Some are making just to ensure that their movie is a success." Anurag said as he talked about how the producers' interference has changed significantly and how it has now started to dominate the industry and every choice that has been made creatively in the movie.

He added, “Choice is limited. As a result, many independent films get stuck because they (the production companies) do 4-5 films and release them together."

Anurag explains every issue with clear words, and talking about how the production landscape has changed, he added that there aren't many major investors in the production business now. So this all hampers an independent film.

‘’Choice is limited. As a result, many independent films get stuck because they (the production companies) do 4-5 films and release them together,” he shared, adding that the criticism that movie got was “valid.''

What was Bandar about?