Former Sri Lankan cricketer and commentator Russel Arnold believes the new Test Twenty format could give young players with an exciting platform to hone their skills, understand the game and experience cricket in different environments, while also reflecting the changing preferences of the sport's younger audience. Speaking about the concept of Test Twenty, Arnold described it as an interesting initiative that could offer youngsters an opportunity to learn beyond the cricket field, particularly through teamwork, interaction and exposure to different cultures.

“It gives the youngsters a great opportunity. It's a stepping stone, a platform to understand themselves, to learn about other people, make friends, learn about cultures, and then come and play cricket in different environments,” Arnold said in an exclusive interview with WION. The format, designed to bring young players together, could also help them understand the importance of teamwork and adapting to different situations, according to Arnold. “That adjustment to team ethics, teamwork, I think it's fabulous in that sense for these youngsters in an environment where boys and girls have to work together collectively,” he said, adding that the opportunity to compete against players of different age groups could be a significant incentive.

Arnold believes the format's biggest strength lies in giving young players an opportunity to be noticed early in their journey, with their progress potentially tracked as they move towards higher levels of the game. “And you start early, let's say in this tournament, we see young players and we take note. We keep track of their journey. And what a story it would be if they end up playing professional cricket or international cricket,” he said. He added, “So I think it's quite exciting for the fact that everyone's getting an opportunity. And it is something different.”

‘Quick and entertaining is what younger generation is going for’

With cricket continuing to expand through formats such as T20, T10 and The Hundred, Arnold believes the changing pace of life has played a major role in the growing popularity of shorter versions of the game. “Quick and entertaining is what the younger generation is going for. Because time constraints, life has changed to the slowness of the past and the absorption that Test cricket or the longevity of activities did have. So that's where the change to the shorter formats is really working,” he said.

Arnold explained that shorter formats offer a different kind of excitement, with fans increasingly drawn to the atmosphere, pace and entertainment they bring. “The excitement it brings, the vibe it brings and the simplicity of the game. Test cricket is for pure cricket lovers and there are plenty of them around who understand the nitty-gritties and the grind and how you're trying to set people up, the resilience that comes with it,” he said.

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‘You got to cater to the needs of the viewers’

Reflecting on cricket's transformation during his playing career, Arnold said the emergence of newer formats was something he never anticipated when he was playing predominantly Test and ODI cricket. “In my time, it was all about ODIs and Test cricket. I played the first T20 International Sri Lanka played and I had retired after. Never in my wildest dreams did I think sport or cricket will take such a big turn,” Arnold said. He acknowledged, however, that cricket's evolution was driven by the need to adapt to its audience. “But you can understand why it is like this. You got to cater to the needs of the viewers, the market. And it's just an adjustment that everyone needs to make to be a part of it,” he said.

Arnold on Sri Lanka's cricket future

Moving beyond the new format, Arnold also spoke about Sri Lanka's cricketing future, saying the country continues to possess considerable talent but needs greater consistency in performance. “I think there's a lot of skill and talent in that team. It's just that to really produce results day in, day out, that energy levels mentally and physically needs to be kept up,” he said.

Arnold pointed out that Sri Lanka have produced encouraging performances against stronger opponents but have struggled to sustain that level consistently. “So why can't you perform at that level is the question. So it comes down to mindset, comes down to not taking things for granted and little values that these players need to consistently cater to,” he said. He believes the team needs to make better decisions in crucial moments and maintain its intensity throughout matches. “Always be on top of the game so that you win moments. It's about making decisions on the feet. And to do that consistently, to do that more often than not, then the results come your way,” Arnold said.

While remaining optimistic about Sri Lankan cricket's talent pool, Arnold stressed that players also need to take personal responsibility for their performances. “I think it's down to the players as well. I think the opportunities, the facilities and the personal help that's been given out here is of a high standard. It comes down to how you use it,” he said. He added, “Play with pride. Play with passion. Never, never put your head down. So I think that's where things start for me. The player taking responsibility initially.”

Arnold believes the emergence of a few standout performers could help Sri Lanka find direction and rebuild confidence.